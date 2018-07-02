Krehbiel had his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Krehbiel will add some extra depth to the Diamondbacks' bullpen after posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 29 appearances in Triple-A this season. The right-hander has never pitched in a major-league game up to this point in his career, so don't expect to see him in any high-leverage situations.

