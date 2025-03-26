Graveman (back) will throw a bullpen session next week, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Graveman dealt with back issues during spring training and never pitched in a Cactus League setting. He could emerge as key reliever after the Diamondbacks announced Jordan Montgomery will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery and Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) is expected to begin the season on the injured list. Graveman missed all last season following shoulder surgery, but the right-hander had varying degrees of success in the three seasons prior to 2024.
