Graveman (back) threw a 25-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Graveman has been conducting his rehab at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility and is expected to pitch in a simulated game at camp as part of the next step of his rehab. From there, Graveman will likely head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before potentially returning from the injured list in early May.
