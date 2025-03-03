Graveman experienced tightness in his back while throwing a bullpen session Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Graveman will be sent to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo described the issue as "nothing too alarming." Graveman signed with the Diamondbacks after camp opened and has yet to appear in a Cactus League game.
