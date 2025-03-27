Now Playing

The Diamondbacks placed Graveman on the 15-day injured list Thursday with mid-back tightness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Graveman is slated to resume throwing off a mound next week, but he never made any spring training appearances so it's going to be a while before he returns. The reliever missed the entirety of the 2024 season following shoulder surgery.

