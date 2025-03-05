Now Playing

Graveman (back) underwent imaging Monday which came back clean, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Graveman will receive treatment for what manager Torey Lovullo described as mid-back tightness. There's still plenty of time left in camp for relievers to be ready for the regular season. Graveman, who racked up 24 saves during a three-year stretch from 2021 to 2023, will be a depth piece in Arizona's bullpen.

