Graveman (back) threw 22 pitches and faced six batters in an extended spring training game Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Graveman is checking boxes on his way to an early May return. He's thrown a bullpen session, a live batting practice session and now appeared in a game environment. There should be a spot for Graveman once he's ready; Arizona's bullpen has been shaky during the team's current four-game losing streak.
