Graveman (back) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Graveman was cleared to face hitters after throwing a 22-pitch bullpen session over the weekend. The veteran reliever is on the mend from a back injury and would appear close to making his Cactus League debut if he continues to progress. It's not yet clear whether he'll have time to be ready for Opening Day.