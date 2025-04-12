Graveman (back) threw a bullpen session Friday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Graveman, who missed all of spring training with the injury, will require at least one more bullpen session before the next step in his recovery, which means facing live batters. After that, there is expected to be a rehab assignment.
