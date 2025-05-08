Graveman (back) allowed one hit over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Graveman made his first rehab appearance for the Aces after throwing 1.1 innings for the Diamondbacks' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League. He's been on the 15-day injured since the start of the season after experiencing back discomfort during a bullpen session in early March. It's unclear how many innings the organization wants to see out of the right-hander, but Graveman could be activated from the 15-day injured list within the next week.