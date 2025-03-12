Graveman (back) threw his first live batting practice session of the spring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Graveman was signed to a major-league deal after camp opened then missed time with back tightness. The Diamondbacks believe he has enough time to be ready for the start of the regular season.
