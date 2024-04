Newman signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on March 28.

Newman opted out of his minor-league deal with Arizona on March 27 after missing the Opening Day roster, but he re-signed with the organization a day later. The 30-year-old could receive a look in the big leagues since Geraldo Perdomo (knee) is soon heading to the injured list and top prospect Jordan Lawlar out multiple months after thumb surgery.