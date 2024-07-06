Newman replaced Ketel Marte (back) at second base after he was removed in the eighth inning from Friday's 10-8 loss to San Diego.

Newman entered as a pinch hitter earlier and stayed in the game at DH before taking over for Marte, who had been nursing a sore back and told manager Torey Lovullo that he was unable to hit, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Marte is day-to-day, which means Newman will be at the ready to take over at second base for as long as needed.