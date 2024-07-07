Newman started at second base and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over San Diego.

Newman, who replaced Ketel Marte (back) at second base during Friday's game, got the start Saturday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Marte had dealt with occasional stiffness for several days leading up to Friday's removal. The injury is not believed to be serious, per MLB.com. Newman will fill-in at second for as long as Marte needs.