The Diamondbacks selected Newman's contract from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

After opting out of his minor-league deal with Arizona in late March when he was informed he wouldn't be included on the Opening Day roster, Newman re-signed with the organization and reported to Reno, with whom he slashed .364/.407/.636 over 27 plate appearances. With Geraldo Perdomo (knee) going on the 10-day injured list after tearing his right meniscus and needing surgery, Newman will provide the Diamondbacks with added depth in the middle infield. He's slated to start Sunday in Atlanta while manning second base, per Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona.