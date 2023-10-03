Nelson is not on the Diamondbacks' roster for their Wild Card Series matchup versus the Brewers.
Bryce Jarvis is essentially being carried instead as the Diamondbacks roll with 12 pitchers and 14 position players. Nelson surrendered 10 runs -- nine earned -- over his final 6.2 innings to close out the 2023 regular season.
