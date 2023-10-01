Nelson is expected to start Sunday's season finale against Astros.
The Diamondbacks clinched a playoff berth despite losing Saturday, and it looks like Nelson, a reliever, will start Sunday. It's unclear if manager Torey Lovullo plans to use a starter for bulk innings or go with a bullpen day. The manager may want to preserve starters' arms in advance of the playoffs, which begins Tuesday.
