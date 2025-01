The Diamondbacks and Nelson (shoulder) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $825,000 contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Nelson had been eligible for arbitration for the first time. The left-hander missed most of the 2024 season after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery in May, and while he should have a shot to be ready for the start of the 2025 campaign, it's a notoriously tricky operation to come back from.