Nelson issued a walk in a scoreless inning as the opener in Sunday's win over the Phillies.
Nelson got through a scoreless inning of work despite throwing just seven of 15 pitches for strikes. He lowered his ERA to 1.93 with a 19:3 K:BB through 18.2 innings this season. However, Sunday's outing snapped the 25-year-old's streak of 15 consecutive contests without issuing a walk.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Will open Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Back from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Moves to COVID-19 IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Continues to excel in bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Streamlined pitch mix•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Remains unscored upon•