Nelson issued a walk in a scoreless inning as the opener in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Nelson got through a scoreless inning of work despite throwing just seven of 15 pitches for strikes. He lowered his ERA to 1.93 with a 19:3 K:BB through 18.2 innings this season. However, Sunday's outing snapped the 25-year-old's streak of 15 consecutive contests without issuing a walk.