Nelson (5-3) was charged with the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks and did not retire a batter.

A tense pitching duel was decided when Nelson entered a scoreless game with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. He's typically been good when finishing off innings, but the left-hander allowed a double, an intentional walk, a walk then a two-run single to former Diamondback David Peralta. He's been a trusted bullpen piece for much of the season, but Nelson's posted a 6.43 ERA over seven innings since returning from the All-Star break.