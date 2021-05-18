Bumgarner left Monday's game against the Dodgers due to an apparent injury, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five across four innings prior to exiting.

According to Piecoro, Bumgarner was spotted in conversation with Arizona's coaching staff after finishing his fourth inning of work, though details of the injury remain unclear. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.