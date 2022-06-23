Bumgarner (3-7) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs (four earned) on nine hits over four innings as the Diamondbacks were downed 10-4 by the Padres. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw didn't get much help from his defense and didn't allow a lot of hard contact -- only one of the nine hits off Bumgarner went for extra bases -- but he still couldn't keep San Diego hitters off the basepaths. Bumgarner has dropped six of his last seven decisions, stumbling to a 5.11 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB through 44 innings over that eight-start stretch.