Bumgarner (1-1) earned his first win of the season, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings in Friday's 6-2 victory over St. Louis.

Bumgarner labored through a 29-pitch first inning, giving up a home run to old friend Paul Goldschmidt in a 12-pitch at-bat. He settled in after that and navigated the next four innings on 60 pitches. The left-hander has allowed just three earned runs and sports a 1.17 ERA through five starts but has just 23 innings under his belt. Bumgarner, who has yet to pitch into the sixth inning, is expected to start next Wednesday, the series finale against Miami.