Bumgarner (6-12) took the loss against San Francisco on Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings.

Bumgarner will forever be a part of Giants lore due to his epic postseason performances and three World Series rings with the club, but his former team took no mercy on him Monday. The southpaw was knocked around for four extra-base hits (three doubles and a homer) and gave up his most earned runs of the campaign. Bumgarner has taken the loss in three of his past four outings, posting a 7.33 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB over 23.1 innings over that stretch.