Bumgarner (2-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Reds.

Bumgarner coughed up a solo shot to Brandon Drury in the first inning followed by Nick Senzel's RBI single in the second. He managed to get through two frames unscathed before Kyle Farmer tagged him with a two-run double in the fifth. The 6-foot-4 lefty has registered an unsightly 5.59 ERA over his last five starts after producing 1.78 ERA in his first seven. Bumgarner is lined up to take the mound in Philadelphia this weekend.