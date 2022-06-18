Bumgarner (3-6) allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk with three strikeouts in six innings, picking up the win Friday over the Twins.

The nine hits allowed were a season high for Bumgarner, but he was able to effectively limit the damage. The win snapped his four-start losing streak. The veteran southpaw now has a 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB across 70.1 innings in 14 starts overall. He's projected for a tough road start in San Diego next week.