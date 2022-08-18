Melancon earned a save against the Giants on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Melancon came on in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, and he was able to retire the side on just nine pitches. A wild pitch on a strikeout allowed the first batter he faced to reach base, but that was quickly wiped out by a double-play grounder. Since blowing a save Aug. 1 against Cleveland, Melancon has converted three straight save opportunities while giving up only one run over five innings. He and Ian Kennedy have alternated the past six successful saves for Arizona and appear to be locked into the top spots in a closer committee.