Melancon earned a save against the Giants on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.
Melancon came on in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, and he was able to retire the side on just nine pitches. A wild pitch on a strikeout allowed the first batter he faced to reach base, but that was quickly wiped out by a double-play grounder. Since blowing a save Aug. 1 against Cleveland, Melancon has converted three straight save opportunities while giving up only one run over five innings. He and Ian Kennedy have alternated the past six successful saves for Arizona and appear to be locked into the top spots in a closer committee.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Making slight changes•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Logs 16th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Shaky in save•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Out of ninth-inning role•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Can't close door in extras Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Registers 14th save•