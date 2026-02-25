Soroka allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over two innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Rangers.

Soroka made his spring debut, throwing 33 pitches (24 strikes). He had a little trouble in the first inning but settled in for a perfect second frame. With six MLB-experienced starters in camp, there was talk of Soroka moving to the bullpen, but a recent injury to Merrill Kelly (back) cut into the Diamondbacks' surplus in the rotation.