Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Reinstated from injured list

The Diamondbacks reinstated Soroka (glute) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Rockies on Monday.

Soroka needed just one rehab start before being cleared to return to the Diamondbacks' rotation. Monday's start will be his first in the majors since June 19, as he's spent the last few weeks on the IL due to a left glute strain, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Soroka operate on a pitch count in his return. He has a 3.07 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 82 innings this season.