The Diamondbacks selected Crismatt's contract from Triple-A Reno ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rockies at Coors Field.

The right-hander made five relief appearances for the Dodgers earlier this season and will now make the second start of his MLB career. Crismatt allowed just two earned runs over seven innings with Los Angeles and has a 4.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 68:25 K:BB in 19 starts at the Triple-A level.