Crismatt did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-5 loss at Colorado. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk over five innings with five strikeouts.

The 30-year-old journeyman impressed in this 62-pitch outing, making his season debut with the Diamondbacks after inking a minor-league deal with the club Aug. 9. Crismatt was making his second career start, with his first coming April 10, 2022 when in San Diego after starter Blake Snell was a late scratch. The right-hander generated 11 whiffs with the only blemish on his line coming via a single by Orlando Arcia in the fifth. Given this performance, Crismatt should continue to stick in the rotation while Anthony DeSclafani (thumb) remains on the injured list. Crismatt currently lines up to make his next start at home against the Reds next weekend.