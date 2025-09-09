Crismatt allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Monday.

Crismatt gave up multiple home runs in an appearance for the first time this season. He was limited to 50 pitches (34 strikes) in this ineffective start. The right-hander has posted a 3.24 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB through 25 innings over five outings (four starts). With Anthony DeSclafani back from a thumb injury, Crismatt can ill afford any further poor performances.