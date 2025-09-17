Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Crismatt will be moved to the bullpen while Arizona proceeds with a four-man rotation for the rest of the season, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Despite moving several key pieces at the trade deadline, the 77-75 Diamondbacks surprisingly find themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot with a week and a half remaining in the season. As a result, Lovullo will take a postseason-like approach with the rotation down the stretch as the Diamondbacks look to chase down the 78-73 Mets for the final wild-card spot. Since being called up from Triple-A Reno on Aug. 17, Crismatt has given the Diamondbacks serviceable production out of the fifth spot in the rotation, turning in a 2.70 ERA over his six outings. Crismatt's underlying numbers (10.9 K-BB%, 4.45 SIERA) are far less impressive, so he likely would have been bound to regress had he continued to make regular starts for Arizona.