Crismatt collected the win in Sunday's 6-4 victory at Minnesota, allowing two runs (both unearned) on three hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The Colombian righty generated a solid 12 whiffs out of his 83 total pitches, as he lowered his ERA from 3.24 to 2.70 with this appearance. Both unearned runs scored in the second when the Arizona defense produced two errors in a sloppy inning. In 30 total innings, Crismatt has been a surprisingly solid arm, pitching to a 3.85 FIP, 1.27 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB, providing great production for a depleted Diamondbacks staff. He currently projects to make his next start at home against the Phillies next weekend if he sticks in the rotation.