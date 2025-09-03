Crismatt allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Tuesday.

Crismatt has won his last three outings, and this one was his first quality start. The 30-year-old has stepped up effectively since entering Arizona's rotation in mid-August, delivering a 2.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 21 innings through four appearances (three starts). Crismatt is tentatively projected to make his next start at San Francisco next week, assuming Anthony DeSclafani (thumb) isn't activated from the injured list.