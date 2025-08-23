Crismatt will follow opener Jalen Beeks during Saturday's game against the Reds, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Crismatt was initially scheduled to start Saturday's contest, but the Diamondbacks will have Beeks handle the first inning or two before having Crismatt take the mound. Crismatt made his 2025 MLB debut Sunday, when he yielded one run across five innings in a start against the Rockies.