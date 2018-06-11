Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Caps off big weekend series

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Rockies.

Goldschmidt capped off a very productive series at Coors Field with another full box score. In total, he recorded four home runs, nine RBI and eight runs in the three-game set. While he won't play every series with benefit of the best hitters park in baseball, he is slugging .896 across the last 15 days.

