Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Caps off big weekend series
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Rockies.
Goldschmidt capped off a very productive series at Coors Field with another full box score. In total, he recorded four home runs, nine RBI and eight runs in the three-game set. While he won't play every series with benefit of the best hitters park in baseball, he is slugging .896 across the last 15 days.
