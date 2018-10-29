Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Club option exercised for 2019
The Diamondbacks exercised Goldschmidt's $14.5 million option for 2019, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Goldschmidt posted another MVP-caliber season for the Diamondbacks in 2018, hitting .290/.389/.533 with 33 homers, 83 RBI and seven stolen bases in 158 games. Arizona is reportedly shopping him this offseason, although there is no guarantee that their logically steep asking price will be met.
