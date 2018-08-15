Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Connects on homer No. 27

Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

After taking Yovani Gallardo deep to left field in the first inning, Goldschmidt is now just three long balls shy of reaching the 30-homer plateau for the fourth time in his career. He's been delivering the power production at an even more prodigious rate than usual recently, slugging three home runs and four doubles over his last seven games.

