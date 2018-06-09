Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Continues to break out
Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Arizona's 9-4 victory over the Rockies on Friday.
The big first baseman has exploded over his last three games, bagging 10 hits in his last 15 at-bats, and he swatted home runs numbers nine and 10 on the season in this contest. His slow start to the season may have elicited some hand wringing from worried owners, but he looks like he's finally ready to get back to his old tricks, as this four-hit effort brought his slash line up to .241/.349/.464. That's still far short of the lofty standards he's set with his MVP-caliber play the past few seasons, but if these recent fireworks are a sign a sustained hot streak is on the horizon, Goldschmidt's numbers could start to rise in a hurry.
