Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Continues torrid hot streak
Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs and two RBI to help the Diamondbacks to a 7-3 win over the Mets on Friday.
Pretty much no one is as hot as Goldschmidt these days, as the veteran first baseman has broken out of his early-season slump in resounding fashion by posting a mind-boggling .442/.525/.942 slash line with six home runs over his 52 June at-bats. His .893 OPS on the season is inching much closer to his career mark of .927, and Goldschmidt is putting whatever lingering concerns may have existed regarding his slow start firmly to rest in a hurry with his red-hot hitting.
