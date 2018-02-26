Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Could see more off days in 2018
Manager Torey Lovullo said Goldschmidt could receive more days off in 2018, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
It should be noted that other managers have said the same thing about Goldschmidt in the past, but he's still managed to appear in more than 145 games in all but one of the last seven seasons -- the only time he failed to eclipse that total came in 2014, when a broken hand forced him to miss the final two months of the season. That said, even if Lovullo follows through with his plan to rest Goldschmidt more this season, it shouldn't have too much of an impact on the 30-year-old from a fantasy perspective as he still figures to see the lion's share of starts at first base.
