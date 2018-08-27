Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Cranks 30th homer

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run to help Arizona to a 5-2 victory over Seattle on Sunday.

It was long ball No. 30 for the slugging first baseman, the fourth time in six years he's reached that milestone. He got off to a slow start but Goldschmidt has wound up putting up his typically elite numbers in 2018, as he's now got a robust .294/.396/.550 slash line through 487 at-bats.