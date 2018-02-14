Play

Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Diamondbacks going ahead with humidor

The Diamondbacks confirmed that they will employ a humidor at Chase Field in 2018, general manager Mike Hazen told the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro.

This is expected to have a significant drag on power in Chase Field. Goldschmidt will obviously be affected by this change, though clearly not the only one. We will knock a handful of homers from his and other Diamondbacks in our projections.

