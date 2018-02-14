Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Diamondbacks going ahead with humidor
The Diamondbacks confirmed that they will employ a humidor at Chase Field in 2018, general manager Mike Hazen told the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro.
This is expected to have a significant drag on power in Chase Field. Goldschmidt will obviously be affected by this change, though clearly not the only one. We will knock a handful of homers from his and other Diamondbacks in our projections.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Steps up in wild-card win•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs homer in Saturday loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Scores three runs Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Draws closer to 20-20 season•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Connects for 35th homer•
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking the Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...
-
Ranking Indians' Fantasy assets
The Indians have a loaded roster that is the favorite to reach the playoffs, but there's far...
-
Ranking Blue Jays' Fantasy assets
The Blue Jays are stuck in organization limbo, ushering out an older era of players while waiting...