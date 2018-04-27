Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Doubles twice in three-hit effort

Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in the Diamondbacks' 8-2 win over the Phillies on Thursday.

Goldschmidt is now up to seven doubles and 13 extra-base hits on the season, placing him fifth in the National League in the latter category. Since April 10, Goldschmidt has slashed .385/.467/.769 with four home runs, two steals, eight RBI and 14 runs, more than atoning for his 4-to-34 start to the season.