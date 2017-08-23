Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Doubles twice in win
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Mets.
Goldschmidt busted out of a three-game hitless streak -- his longest of the season -- in his first at-bat of the contest, sending a Tommy Milone offering to left field to put runners on second and third for J.D. Martinez, who clubbed a three-run shot. He would hit another double in the fifth inning to give him 30 for the season, marking the sixth consecutive campaign that he's reached that plateau.
