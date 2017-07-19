Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Draws four walks Tuesday

Goldschmidt doubled and walked four times in five plate appearances in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Reds.

The four walks moved Goldschmidt up to fourth in the majors with 62 on the season, with the first baseman's 11 intentional free passes tying Bryce Harper for the league lead. Opposing pitchers may not have the luxury of working around Goldschmidt for much longer, as the Diamondbacks' acquisition Tuesday of slugger J.D. Martinez will provide another power threat in the heart of the order. Goldschmidt is projected to stick in his normal position in the three hole, while Martinez presumably settles into the cleanup spot.