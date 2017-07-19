Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Draws four walks Tuesday
Goldschmidt doubled and walked four times in five plate appearances in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Reds.
The four walks moved Goldschmidt up to fourth in the majors with 62 on the season, with the first baseman's 11 intentional free passes tying Bryce Harper for the league lead. Opposing pitchers may not have the luxury of working around Goldschmidt for much longer, as the Diamondbacks' acquisition Tuesday of slugger J.D. Martinez will provide another power threat in the heart of the order. Goldschmidt is projected to stick in his normal position in the three hole, while Martinez presumably settles into the cleanup spot.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Plates only Arizona run Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches 21st homer Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits solo shot Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Stuck in week-long slump•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches 19th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets day off Monday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....