Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in four

Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 loss to the Padres on Saturday.

The red-hot Goldschmidt is now riding an 11-game hitting streak, matching his longest of the season. Over that stretch, he's slashing .438/.481/.792 with nine extra-base hits (four home runs), 11 RBI and eight runs. While Goldschmidt remains in the thick of contention for the NL MVP award, his counting-stats production still lags well behind his usual marks. He's on pace to finish with 93 RBI and 102 runs, both of which would be his lowest outputs in those categories since 2014.