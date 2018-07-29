Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in two
Goldschmidt went 2-for-6 with two RBI on Saturday against the Padres.
Goldschmidt earned his first multi-RBI effort since July 7, despite not recording an extra-base hit. After a tremendous June, he has cooled off in July but is still recording a strong .536 slugging percentage to go along with 14 RBI and 10 runs scored.
