Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Early struggles continue Sunday
Goldschmidt went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Cardinals.
Thanks to strong performances from its pitching staff and more unheralded players in the lineup, Arizona has raced off to a 7-2 start to the season despite getting very little from Goldschmidt, a five-time All-Star. Sunday's hitless showing dropped Goldschmidt's season average to .100, with the first baseman's contact woes fueling his demise. Goldschmidt has struck out in 26.8 percent of his plate appearances this season, nearly five points above his career rate.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Workload will be monitored•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Racking up free passes•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Walks three times in opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Avoids injury in minor-league game•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: In usual form during spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Could see more off days in 2018•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...