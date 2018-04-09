Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Early struggles continue Sunday

Goldschmidt went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Thanks to strong performances from its pitching staff and more unheralded players in the lineup, Arizona has raced off to a 7-2 start to the season despite getting very little from Goldschmidt, a five-time All-Star. Sunday's hitless showing dropped Goldschmidt's season average to .100, with the first baseman's contact woes fueling his demise. Goldschmidt has struck out in 26.8 percent of his plate appearances this season, nearly five points above his career rate.